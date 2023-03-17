Johnson leads St. Michael-Albertville past Eden Prairie in Class 4A semifinals

Tessa Johnson scored 29 points and finished with 10 rebounds as St. Michael-Albertville beat Eden Prairie 55-40 in the Class 4A state semifinals Thursday night at Williams Arena.

JaKahla Craft added 11 points for the Knights. Molly Lenz led Eden Prairie with 21 points.

The win sets up a rematch for St. Michael-Albertville in the Class 4A state title game. Hopkins beat them 72-56 in the championship game last season and those two teams will meet again Saturday night.