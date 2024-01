Gopher men’s basketball rides a seven-game win streak and a 12-3 record into Friday’s game at Indiana.

Click the video box on this page to watch interviews with junior forward Dawson Garcia and head coach Ben Johnson

The Gophers are coming off back-to-back wins over Michigan and Maryland that have them off to an early 3-1 start in Big Ten Conference play.

Tip-off Friday night in Bloomington is at 5:30 p.m.