St. Thomas basketball coach Johnny Tauer previews Summit League Tourney
The University of St. Thomas men’s basketball team plays in the Summit League Tournament beginning Sunday in Sioux Falls.
The Tommies finished the regular season 18-13 overall and 9-9 in the Summit. They’re locked into the No. 5 seed for the conference tournament.
St. Thomas will begin the Summit League Tournament Sunday at 6 p.m. against No. 4 Western Illinois. If they win, they’re looking at a likely semifinal match-up vs. No. 1 Oral Roberts.
We spoke with head coach Johnny Tauer this week to preview the postseason.
Even if the Tommies win the Summit League Tournament and capture the automatic NCAA Tournament bid, they can’t accept it. When transitioning from D-III to D-1, the Tommies are forced to wait 5-years to be eligible. That is something St. Thomas could try and fight.
South Dakota State and North Dakota State are the No. 2 and 3 seeds.