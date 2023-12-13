Wild head coach John Hynes talks Boldy’s resurgence and coming back from road trip

The Wild returned to their practice rink on Wednesday in St. Paul after wrapping up a four game road trip. Wild head coach John Hynes chatted with the media following practice, a popular topic was about the resurgence of Matt Boldy.

The Wild split their road trip with wins over Calgary and Seattle and losses against Vancouver and Edmonton.

In the seven games that Hynes has taken over as the Wild’s head coach, Boldy has returned to his scoring reputation. Boldy has tallied eight points in the last seven games, with six goals scored.

Hynes said he talked to Boldy about playing faster and with more pace, so far that has been working.