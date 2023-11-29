John Hynes coaches first practice with Minnesota Wild

It was time for change with the Minnesota Wild, the team fired Dean Evason as head coach on Monday, introduced John Hynes as the new head coach on Tuesday, beat the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night and Hynes had his first practice with the team Wednesday morning.

The John Hynes era with the Wild is off to a 1-0 start after a 3-1 win over STL last night.



— Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) November 29, 2023

“Just some minor tweaks, you know, to be honest with you,” Hynes said to the media following practice. “It was nice that we played the way we played last night because I think you can build off of that.”

The Wild beat St. Louis 3-1 Tuesday night snapping a seven game slide, it was Hynes debut with the team.

The Wild play the Predators Thursday night in Nashville.