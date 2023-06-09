NFL salary cap expert Joel Corry dissects what a Justin Jefferson extension with Vikings could look like

nbsp;

NFL salary cap expert, former agent, and CBS Sports analyst Joel Corry spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson Friday about the hot Vikings talking points.

Top of the list is WR Justin Jefferson. Extension talks are ongoing with a possible goal of wrapping up a deal before the start of next week’s mandatory mini-camp.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Corry***

Corry also chimed in on the release of RB Dalvin Cook, LB Danielle Hunter’s situation, what an extension could look like with TE TJ Hockenson, and more.

The Vikings’ mandatory mini-camp is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.