Q&A: Long-time NFL QB Joe Theismann reacts to Kirk Cousins leaving Vikings for Falcons

Former Washington quarterback, Super Bowl champion, and NFL MVP Joe Theismann has been paying close attention to the Vikings. He developed a friendship with QB Kirk Cousins from his time in Washington, and same goes for Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, the former Washington OC.

So, we picked Theismann’s brain on Cousins choosing to sign with Atlanta on Monday and leaving the Vikings.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Theismann, via Zoom.

Theismann also served as a long-time analyst for Monday Night Football games