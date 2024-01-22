Twins legend Joe Mauer looks ahead to possible induction into Baseball Hall of Fame

Twins legend Joe Mauer is on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this season and he’ll learn if he’s in or out on Tuesday when the 2024 class is officially named.

Mauer sat down with KSTP Sports Director Joe Schmit this week to look back at a 15-year career with the Minnesota Twins.

Among the topics of discussions:

What Mauer’s plans are for Tuesday night

A baseball legend he’d like to meet in Cooperstown

When his love of the game really took off

