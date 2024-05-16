Joe Mauer, Larry Fitzgerald named honorary chairs of US Amateur Championship at Hazeltine

Two local sports legends have been named the honorary co-chairs of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship, which will be played this summer in Chaska.

The USGA announced Thursday that Joe Mauer and Larry Fitzgerald Jr. will represent the state during the event at Hazeltine National Golf Club from Aug. 12-18.

Mauer played his entire 15-year MLB career with his hometown Minnesota Twins after starring at Cretin-Derham Hall in High School. He became a first-ballot Hall of Famer earlier this year and will be formally inducted into the hall this summer.

“I am humbled to represent the state of Minnesota, the Twin Cities and Hazeltine National as the honorary chair of the 2024 U.S. Amateur,” Mauer said. “As someone who has great enthusiasm not only for the game of golf, but also for competitive athletics and all the great things that can be learned through sports, I’m thrilled to have a role in this prestigious national championship. I’m confident Minnesota’s golf fans will join me in welcoming the game’s best amateur players to our home.”

Fitzgerald starred at Academy of Holy Angels in high school before his collegiate career at Pittsburgh and a 17-year NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, which earned him spots on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team and the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

“As an avid golfer myself, I am thrilled to be selected as an honorary chair of this year’s U.S. Amateur Championship,” said Fitzgerald. “The sport of golf is so much more than a game. Its unique blend of competition and camaraderie creates community, builds character, and creates lasting connections. I am honored to work with these talented athletes, and I look forward to being out there with some of the world’s best fans.”

The event is a chance for the future stars of golf to shine on a big stage. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.