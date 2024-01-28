Joe Mauer caps off hall of fame week with appearance at TwinsFest

It’s been a busy week for former longtime Minnesota Twins catcher and first baseman, Joe Mauer. On Tuesday he was selected for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, he went to Cooperstown, N.Y. during the week, and capped the week off with an appearance at TwinsFest at Target Field.

Mauer played all 15 seasons of his major league career with the Twins, nine of them behind the plate. Mauer won three batting titles during his career, including posting a .365 mark in 2009 that no hitter has reached since.

Mauer was the most popular autograph at TwinsFest Saturday at Target Field. Even former Twins great Kent Hrbek asked the new hall of famer for an autograph.

Mauer enters the Hall of Fame with Adrian Beltre, and Todd Helton. Their induction ceremony in Cooperstown is scheduled for the weekend of July 19-22.