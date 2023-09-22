63-year-old local powerlifter Joe Hays competing for national records this weekend

63-year-old Woodbury resident Joe Hays is a record-breaking powerlifter after even more accolades this weekend at a national competition in Las Vegas.

Hays will compete Saturday in the WRPF National Powerlifting Championship where he hopes to break 31 Minnesota state and national records. He’ll compete at times against 20-year-olds to break their record (the open division), as well as the masters division. Most people try to break one or two records during a competition, so chasing over 30 is one heck of a goal.

KSTP Sports caught up with Hays this week during a workout at Timberwolf Fitness in Roseville.

***Click the video box above to watch our chat with Hays and to see him in action***

Besides dominating into his 60s, the beauty of Hays is that he just started powerlifting five years ago.