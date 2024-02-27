Twin Cities native Joe Alt in prime position to be top OL taken in 2024 NFL Draft

Former Totino-Grace high school star Joe Alt will be in the spotlight this week at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis. He’s considered the consensus top offensive lineman in the 2024 Draft Class.

Alt prepared for the Combine in the Twin Cities under the watchful eye of trainer Bill Welle and former Vikings OL Alex Boone.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke recently with Alt, Welle, and Boone at a recent workout.

***Click the video box above to watch our feature story on Alt, plus our full conversations with Alt, Welle, and Boone***

At 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds, Alt is a two-time All-American who turned pro after just three seasons. He was a finalist for the Outland and Lombardi trophies, and is projected as a top-10 pick.

Alt doesn’t turn 21-years-old until Wednesday. In other words, he’s one of the youngest prospects in this draft class.