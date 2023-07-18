Jimmy Snuggerud returns to Gophers hockey with lofty goals

nbsp;

Chaska’s Jimmy Snuggerud bypassed a chance to sign with the St. Louis Blues to return to the Gophers for his sophomore season. The Blues’ 2022 1st round pick was second on the Gophers last year in scoring with 21 goals and 29 assists.

Snuggerud spends the summer working with Jack Blatherwick, the famed trainer of the 1980 U.S. Miracle on Ice team. Blatherwick was the Gophers’ strength strength and conditioning coach under coach Herb Brooks and later worked in the NHL for the Rangers, Devils, and Capitals.

Snuggerud spent two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program before joining the Gophers. He also has played for Team USA multiple times, including at the 2023 World Junior Championships.

Gophers coach Bob Motzko has alluded to the idea of Snuggerud playing on a line with sophomore Logan Cooley and freshman Oliver Moore. All three are NHL first round picks.