Jefferson present, Hunter absent as Vikings open mandatory minicamp

The rollcall at the first day of Vikings minicamp counted Justin Jefferson as present, but Danielle Hunter was absent as his contract negotiations remain on hold.

Click the video box above to hear comments from Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn from the first day of Vikings mandatory minicamp, and click the video box below to watch head coach Kevin O’Connell’s press conference

Tuesday’s session at the TCO Center in Eagan was the first mandatory event of the offseason, following three weeks of optional Organized Team Activities.

This is the final gathering for the Vikings before training camp begins next month.

Hunter’s representatives had previously given word he would not report for minicamp as he seeks a contract extension having reached the final year of his existing deal.

KSTP Sports chatted with Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks about Hunter’s absence: