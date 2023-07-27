Jefferson not worried about contract situation as Vikings begin training camp

nbsp;

The NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson begins Vikings Training Camp without a new contract but that isn’t keeping him off the practice field.

Jefferson, who finished the 2022 season with 128 catches for 1,809 yards, was with his teammates as they took the field for the first time in Eagan on Wednesday.

“It’s really all about winning the Super Bowl,” Jefferson told the media after practice. “Just getting the wins and being with my team. The contract is going to play itself out and I’m just here to play football.”

Jefferson has two years remaining on his rookie contract but talks continue with the team for an extension. He’ll likely become the highest paid wide receiver in football.

The Vikings added another weapon for quarterback Kirk Cousins in the offseason when they drafted wide receiver Jordan Addison in the first round. He got off to a rough start with his new team when he was pulled over by police for driving 140 miles-per-hour in I-94. He says he’ll learn from his mistake.

“Just making better decisions,” Addison said on Wednesday. “I made a pooer decision. I learned from it and I know what to do now. Moving forward, I’ll make sure that that never happens again.”

The Vikings first practice open to public is Saturday in Eagan. Their first full-padded practice is Monday.