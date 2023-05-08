Local golf pro Jeff Sorenson reflects on barely missing 2023 PGA Championship and what’s to come this year

nbsp;

Local golf pro Jeff Sorenson of The Minikahda Club recently came up just a couple shots short of qualifying for yet another PGA Championship. He played in that major in 2011 and 2013.

Sorenson also was a hit playing in the 3M Open in Blaine last summer.

We caught up with the 2021 Minnesota PGA Player of the Year recently to review his near path to playing in this year’s PGA Championship and to touch on what his 2023 season looks like.

***Click the video box above to watch our chat with Sorenson and to see him in action***

The 2023 PGA Championship is May 18-22 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Sorenson splits his time between the Twin Cities and Florida as a teaching pro.