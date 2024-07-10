Jaylen Clark ready to make Timberwolves debut in Vegas Summer League

Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark, who spent the 2023-24 season rehabbing a Left Achilles Tendon Rupture, has been fully cleared. He’ll make his team debut during Vegas Summer League. The Wolves’ first game is Friday afternoon.

KSTP Sports spoke with Clark this week after a summer league practice.

The Wolves selected the 6-foot-5 guard out of UCLA with the 53rd pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Clark was named the 2022-23 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, 2022-23 NABC Defensive Player of the Year and 2022-23 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, UCLA’s first defensive player of the year winner since Russell Westbrook in 2007-08.

Clark’s ticket to getting some minutes next season is definitely his ability to defend at a high level, and multiple positions.