Getting to know Timberwolves second round pick Jaylen Clark

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson sat down with Timberwolves second round pick Jaylen Clark. The Wolves selected the 6-foot-5 guard out of UCLA with the 53rd pick in the NBA Draft last week.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Clark***

Clark is recovering from a torn Achilles in March and expects to return to game action — likely in the G-League with Iowa — some time after the calendar flips to 2024.

Clark was named the 2022-23 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, 2022-23 NABC Defensive Player of the Year and 2022-23 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, UCLA’s first defensive player of the year winner since Russell Westbrook in 2007-08.

He averaged 13.0 points, 1.9 assists and a Pac-12 leading 2.6 steals per game last season (tied for fourth-best in the nation).

Timberwolves public relations contributed to this report