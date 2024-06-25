Minnetonka forward Javon Moore excited to get chosen in this week’s NHL Draft

It’s been a busy month for 18-year-old Mr. Hockey finalist Javon Moore. He’s going from graduating from Minnetonka high school to taking part in the NHL Draft Combine in Buffalo to hearing his name called during this week’s NHL Draft.

Moore, a left wing with great size at 6-foot-3, is expected to go in the top-75. In other words, in the 2nd or 3rd round. The 1st round of the NHL Draft is Friday, with rounds 2-7 on Saturday. It’ll take place at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson featured Moore on Monday on 5-Eyewitness News.

***Click the video box above to watch the story on Moore, plus our full conversation with him***

Moore helped lead Minnetonka his junior year to a 2A state title.

Moore will play next season for Sioux Falls in the USHL before transitioning to the Gophers.

Depending on how his development goes the next two years, he’ll then make a decision about whether to turn pro.

But the first step, knowing which NHL franchise will own his rights, comes this week.