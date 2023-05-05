Getting to know new Gophers guard Janay Sanders

nbsp;

The Gophers women’s basketball team added graduate transfer Janay Sanders this week. She’s expected to play a big role starting in the fall.

Sanders comes from Appalachian State where she led the team in scoring, averaging 13.5 points per game. Previously, she had played for LaSalle. During her time there, she led the team in assists, averaging three per game.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Sanders, via Zoom, this week.

Sanders arrives full-time in Minnesota in early June to begin summer workouts. Before then, she’ll graduate from Appalachian State.