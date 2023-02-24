From Friday’s weigh-in: Minneapolis native Jamal ‘Shango’ James pumped to fight at Armory Saturday

After a 16-month layoff, Minneapolis boxer Jamal James (27-2, 12 KOs) will return to the ring on Saturday night at the Armory. The former WBA “regular” world champion will face battle-tested veteran Alberto Palmetta (18-1, 13 KOs) of Argentina as part of a Showtime-televised tripleheader.

James and Palmetta met face-to-face Friday afternoon at the ‘W’ Hotel in downtown Minneapolis for the weigh-in.

Afterwards, our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with James.

James hasn’t fought since his Oct. 2021 loss to Radzhab Butaev in Las Vegas. The referee stopped that bout in the ninth round. James was to return to the ring in 2022, but a bout with Covid-19 derailed those plans.

James, 34, trains at Circle of Discipline Gym in Minneapolis.