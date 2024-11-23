Jackson County Central outlasts Staples-Motley to claim Class 2A crown at Prep Bowl

Reserve quarterback Grant Freking made sure Jackson County Central completed its mission.

Stepping in for injured starter Roman Voss for the second consecutive week, the senior completed eight passes for 212 yards, three of them going for touchdowns, in leading the Huskies to a 42-26 victory over Staples-Motley in the Class AA Prep Bowl Championship Game on Friday, Nov. 22 at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

Freking did all his major damage in the first half when the Huskies (13-0) built a 16-point advantage. Two of his scoring throws were to senior wide receiver Ben Dahlin, who had five receptions for 166 yards. Jackson County Central maintained that lead by matching touchdowns with the Cardinals (12-1) in the fourth quarter. It is Jackson County Central’s first football state championship since 2001 when it played in Class AAA.

Freking was pressed into duty when junior quarterback Roman Voss broke his ankle in Jackson County Central’s victory over Central Public Schools in the quarterfinals two weeks ago. The 6-foot-4 Voss is considered Minnesota’s top recruit for the Class of 2026. Freking also guided the Huskies to a 34-26 victory over Kimball Area in last week’s semifinals.

Staples-Motley, making its first state tournament appearance since 2004, grabbed an early lead when junior defensive lineman Luke Bjerga intercepted Freking and returned the ball 38 yards for a touchdown.