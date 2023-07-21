Totino-Grace Class of 2024 forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu having a great summer

nbsp;

6-foot-7 Class of 2024 Totino-Grace forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu is one of the fastest rising players in the country. He has received high-major offers in the last few weeks from Iowa, Arizona State, Miami, Nebraska, Northwestern, Stanford, Texas Tech, Xavier, Butler, and Virginia Tech.

Our KSTP Sports spoke with Johnson-Arigu this week about his crazy and event-filled summer.

Johnson-Arigu has already visited Nebraska and Northwestern, with plans in the coming weeks to check out Iowa, Xavier, Butler, Virginia Tech, and Texas Tech.

He played with D1 Minnesota on the Adidas circuit this summer, impressing college coaches at every stop.

As a junior, Johnson-Arigu helped lead Totino-Grace to a Class 3A state title in his first season with the Eagles. Previously, he played at Osseo.

A big reason why Johnson-Arigu transferred to Totino-Grace was because of academics. Yale is another college program that wants his services.

When Stanford, Northwestern, and Yale are after you, your success in the classroom matches your accomplishments on the basketball court.