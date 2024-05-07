Q&A: Gophers add transfer forward Trey Edmonds from Texas-San Antonio

The Gophers men’s basketball team added a transfer on Monday. Texas-San Antonio forward Trey Edmonds made his commitment public after telling the Gophers of his allegiance during his recent visit.

Edmonds, a 6-foot-9 forward, is coming off a good year for Texas-San Antonio. He started 32 games for UTSA, averaging 7.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Edmonds on Monday night, via Zoom.

Edmonds also visited North Texas. He has 1-year of eligibility left.

To also aid the front-court, the Gophers added Canisius transfer big man Frank Mitchell via the portal. So Edmonds and Mitchell will join returners Dawson Garcia and Parker Fox as forwards and centers will experience.