Vikings fullback Ham pumped to enter 3rd year under O’Connell, host charity softball game

Vikings fullback C.J. Ham will host the Annual Thielen Foundation softball game on May 30th at CHS Field.

Proceeds from the game support the Thielen Foundation and the Ham Family Scholarship Fund. Ham and his wife, Stephanie, created the scholarship fund in 2022 to support students of color in the Duluth-Superior area, where Ham is from.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ spoke with Ham about his passion for giving back, how to get tickets, and what the off-season is currently like at TCO Performance Center. Ham is a regular for workouts, with the Vikings mandatory mini-camp approaching in early June.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Ham***

Ham has been with the Vikings since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

The softball gathering is slated to pit Vikings offensive players against the team’s defensive players. Beforehand, there will be a home run derby.

The family-friendly night will also have in-game giveaways, a silent auction, and more.