Ibrahim named Doak Walker Running Back of the Week

University of Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim earned a national honor after his stellar game on Saturday.

Tuesday, he was named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week.

Saturday, Ibrahim had 36 carries for 178 yards and three touchdowns in Minnesota’s 31-3 win over Northwestern.

Ibrahim leads the country with 18 rushing touchdowns on the year and is fifth with 1,261 rushing yards. Pro Football Focus also ranks him first in the Power 5 with 861 yards after contact and second with 38 runs of at least 10 yards.

It’s the latest in a long list of accolades for the senior running back, who has run for at least 100 yards in each of his last 18 games.

Ibrahim and the Gophers host Iowa this Saturday.