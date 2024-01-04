Hunter, DePaola chosen as Pro Bowlers among Vikings

Minnesota Vikings OLB Danielle Hunter and LS Andrew DePaola have been selected by players, fans and coaches to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games. Both Hunter and DePaola were named starters.

Additionally, six Vikings were tabbed as alternates for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games: FB C.J. Ham, TE T.J. Hockenson, S Josh Metellus, C Garrett Bradbury, T Christian Darrisaw, and S Harrison Smith.

Hunter will make his fourth career Pro Bowl appearance and first as a starter,

DePaola earned his second career Pro Bowl nod, as he became the first long snapper in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Bowl last season.

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games returns to Orlando in a multi-day competition format that includes skills challenges and flag football games.

Vikings media relations contributed to this report