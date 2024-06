Irondale senior Juriad Hughes took first place in the Class 3A 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, and the long jump at the MSHSL State Track & Field Meet Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Hughes, who committed to the Arkansas track program for college, owns the state record in the long jump, which he set last year.

***Click video box for highlights from the boys & girls events in Class 3A***