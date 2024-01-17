HS boys basketball: Mr. Football Maxwell Woods scores 28 to help Chanhassen win at Orono

The Chanhassen boys basketball team took home the victory over Orono on Tuesday with a 82-74 final score. The Storm were led by senior Maxwell Woods, who finished the night with 28 points. Woods was Mr. Football in the Fall and will play next year for South Dakota State.

***Click the video box above to watch highlights of the Chanhassen vs. Orono game***

Orono junior guard Nolan Groves had a team-high 25 points in the loss. Junior Brady Wooley chipped in 14. The 6-foot-8 forward has college offers from Yale and North Dakota and is receiving interest from the Gophers and others.