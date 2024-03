The Hopkins Royals are back in the MSHSL Girls’ State Basketball Tournament after beating Wayzata 78-62 in the Section 6AAAA title game Thursday night.

The Royals were lead by Tatum Woodson with 22 points, London Harris with 16 points, and McDonald’s All-American Liv McGill with 13 points.

It’s the 10th consecutive trip to the state tournament for Hopkins.

***Click the video box for extended highlights from the game***