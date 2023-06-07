Hopkins softball ready for third consecutive trip to state tournament

By KSTP Sports

The Hopkins Royals (15-7) open play in the 4A state tournament on Thursday in North Mankato vs. top-seed Rosemount. This is a rematch of a tightly contested regular season game that the Irish won.

KSTP Sports attended a Royals practice on Monday and spoke with coach Carl Yancy, star senior pitcher Signe Dohse, and senior 3B Lola Jessen.

Hopkins prepares for first seed Rosemount in state softball tournament

Hopkins lost in the state quarterfinals in 2021, and finished in 3rd place last year. With double-digit seniors, the Royals are hoping this third straight state trip is the recipe to achieve their ultimate goal.

Dohse will play for Northwestern next season.