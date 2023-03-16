Girls State Hoops: Top-seed Hopkins beats Roseville 81-40 in 4A Quarters

Hopkins ran out to a thirty-point halftime lead then held Roseville off for an 81-40 win in the Class 4A Girls Basketball State Quarterfinals.

Hopkins was paced by 24 points by Liv McGill. Taylor Woodson scored 23 to go with 11 rebounds. NuNu Agara scored 16 and pulled down 9 rebounds.

The Royals outrebounded the Raiders 36-15 and forced 17 Raider turnovers.

Roseville was led by Kendall Barnes’ 12 points.

Hopkins advances to the Class 4A State Semifinals where they will face Stillwater on Thursday.

