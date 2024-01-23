Hopkins’ McGill, Benilde-St. Margaret’s Olson named McDonald’s All-Americans

Two Minnesota high school basketball standouts have been named to a national showcase with some of the rest of the top high school seniors in the country.

On Tuesday, Alivia McGill from Hopkins and Olivia Olson from Benilde-St. Margaret’s were named to the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Games.

This year’s event is scheduled to take place on April 2 in Houston, featuring the best of the senior high schoolers from across the country.

McGill and Olson were chosen from a list of 724 nominees, officials say.

They become the latest Minnesotans to receive the honor, bringing the state’s total to 22, but the eighth and ninth Minnesota girls to make the teams. It’s also the seventh year in a row at least one Minnesotan has been named to the games and the fifth year that multiple Minnesotans were honored in the same year.

Olson is the first player from Benilde-St. Margaret’s to be named a McDonald’s All-American while McGill is the fifth from Hopkins and the first since Maya Nnaji in 2022.

McGill and Olson are both committed to play Division I basketball in college, McGill for Florida and Olson for Michigan.