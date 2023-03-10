Hopkins girls basketball beats Wayzata in overtime to go to state tournament

The Hopkins girls basketball team is going back to the state tournament for the ninth consecutive year, and 12th in the last 13 years. The Royals defeated Wayzata Thursday night, 70-68, in overtime.

This game was nuts, with Hopkins going on a 12-0 run late to secure a six point lead. However, the Trojans hit back-to-back three-pointers to force overtime. The latter came with just five seconds left.

Wayzata led by four points at the half.

Michigan commit Taylor Woodson led Hopkins with 21 points.