Hall of Fame hopeful and Twins legend Joe Mauer spreads holiday cheer at Gillette Children’s Hospital

The Twins and Target partnered to bring cheer to patients and families at Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul on Thursday. Current Twins Ryan Jeffers and Louie Varland, along with legends Joe Mauer, Justin Morneau, and Bert Blyleven helped bring smiles to the faces of patients.

It was all to benefit children who have complex brain, bone, and movement conditions treated at Gillette Children’s.

KSTP Sports spoke with Mauer about the importance of giving back and his wait on whether he’ll enter the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024.

Mauer, a career .306 hitter who won three batting titles and was the 2009 MVP, was the top catcher in baseball from 2006-2010, and a case can be made for beyond.

Mauer finished his career as the Twins’ all-time leader in doubles (428); is second in games played (1,858), hits (2,123), and walks (939). He was an All-Star six times, and won three Gold Gloves and five Silver Slugger awards.

The Hall of Fame results will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Mauer will need to receive 75 percent of the vote to make it.