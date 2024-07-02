Home from successful 9-game road trip, Twins carry momentum toward second half of season

Off a 6-3 roadtrip that saw them win all three series – the last in Seattle, a tough place to play lately – the Minnesota Twins are back home for a pair of three-game sets against Detroit and Houston.

Click the video box on this page to watch Twins clubhouse interviews with Jose Miranda, Willi Castro, Royce Lewis and manager Rocco Baldelli

Offense led the way to the Twins success on the road, with Byron Buxton leading the way. Since a three-strikeout game in Oakland on the first game of the roadtrip, Buxton’s gone 10-22 with 4 home runs and 11 RBI.

The Twins averaged 6.1 runs per game on the recent road swing through Oakland, Arizona and Seattle.

After the current homestand, the Twins have three game series at the White Sox then Giants to lead into the All-Star break.

