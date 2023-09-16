Holy Family wins again after 32-21 victory over St. Croix Lutheran

The Holy Family Fire are heating up after a road victory Friday night at St. Croix Lutheran. Junior running back Tanner Davis scored four touchdowns for the Fire in the 32-21 win.

Each team held a lead in the game, St. Croix Lutheran’s second lead came in the third quarter after an interception returned for a touchdown from Mano Kocsis giving the Crusaders a 14-12 lead.

Holy Family followed that with scoring three more touchdowns. Two by Davis, and their final score was from Keiji Suggs.

With the win, Holy Family improved to 2-1 overall, and hosts St. Agnes Friday night.

St. Croix Lutheran suffered their first loss of the season, now with a 2-1 record. The Crusaders travel to Winona next Friday.