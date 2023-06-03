Holy Angels softball tops Two Rivers twice to claim section title

nbsp;

The Academy of Holy Angels softball team beat top-seeded Two Rivers twice on Friday to claim to the Section 3AAA Championship.

The Stars fought their way out of the elimination bracket and beat Two Rivers 6-1 in the first game of the day. That paved the way for a 7-1 win in game two that sends Holy Angels to the state tournament. The Stars square off Chisago Lakes on Thursday at 11:15 a.m. in the Class 3A quarterfinals at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

