State Girls Hockey: Holy Angels tops Luverne 6-1 in Class A Quarterfinal

The Academy of Holy Angels Stars (22-3-3) lit up the scoreboard in a 6-1 win over Luverne (17-11-0) in the Class A girls hockey state quarterfinals.

The Stars started hot netting two first period goals, both courtesy of Minnesota State-Mankato commit Audrey Garton. Luverne got one back when sophomore Hannah Woodley snuck in a rebound, but the Stars’ Bella Lamere’s third period hat-trick held off any idea of a comeback.

The Academy of Holy Angels will play in the Class 1A semifinal on Friday at 1:00 PM at Xcel Energy Center. The Stars will face the winner of Proctor/Hermantown and Warroad.

45-TV will televise Friday’s semifinal games and Saturday’s two championship games.