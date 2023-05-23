Hockey legend John Mayasich celebrates 90th birthday

nbsp;

Minnesota hockey legend John Mayasich celebrated his 90th birthday with friends and family on Monday in Dellwood.

Mayasich’s accomplishments on the ice are mind-boggling – a member of the 1960 Olympic Gold Medal team, a three-time All-American at the University of Minnesota, and commonly known as the greatest high school hockey player in Minnesota history when he competed at Eveleth.

Through it all, it’s not the games that Mayasich remembers most fondly.

“Family and friends,” Mayasich told 5 KSTP Sports Director Joe Schmit. “It’s the people I met because of hockey.”