Hill-Murray wins Section 4AA with shoutout victory against Gentry Academy

The final spot in the Class 2A state tournament has been filled by Hill-Murray after the Pioneers defeated Gentry Academy 3-0 Friday night at Aldrich Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Hill-Murray tallied two quick goals in the second. The first was scored by Riley Zupfer, that was followed by a score from Lucas Mann 55 seconds later giving the Pioneers momentum and a 2-0 lead. An empty-net goal in the third period sealed the game.

Hill-Murray senior goaltender Jack Erickson had a 25 save shutout in net for the Pioneers.

Hill-Murray returns to State for the fourth straight season.