Hill-Murray boys hockey tops Prior Lake 8-1

The No. 2 Hill-Murray Pioneers coasted to a 8-1 victory over the Prior Lake Lakers at the 2024 Tradition Holiday Invite.

After a scoreless first five minutes the floodgates opened on the Lakers and the Pioneers took advantage.

Hill-Murray netted their first goal short handed off the stick of Chaz Lentz. The Pioneers scored three goals in under two minutes giving themselves a significant early cushion.

Tacking on three more goals in the first period alone Hill-Murray scored six in the first 17 minutes.

The Pioneers added two more tallies to the scoreboard including another short handed goal before the Lakers got on the board.

A surprisingly scoreless third period allowed Hill-Murray to go into cruise control in an 8-1 win improving to 8-0-0.