Hill-Murray advances to section title game after win over Chisago Lakes

The Hill-Murray football team is returning to their section championship for the fourth consecutive season after a 35-14 over Chisago Lakes Saturday afternoon at Hill-Murray High School.

Hill-Murray took a 21-14 lead late in the second quarter, after a touchdown run by senior quarterback Jackson Reeves. That touchdown was part of a 21-point consecutive scoring streak for the Pioneers on their way to the 4A, Section-3 semifinal victory.

Hill-Murray is 8-1 overall on the season, and has won eight straight games. The Pioneers will play Simley in the 4A, Section-3 championship game.

