Hill-Murray advances to section title game after dominant win over St. Paul Johnson

The Hill-Murray Pioneers are returning to their section title game for the third straight season after a 51-0 win over St. Paul Johnson Saturday afternoon at Hill-Murray High School.

The game was scoreless after the first quarter, then the Pioneers scored 42 points in the second quarter on their way to the victory.

Six different Pioneers scored touchdowns in the win, including future Gopher Simon Seidl after a 15 yard reception in the end zone putting Hill-Murray up by a touchdown early in the second quarter.

With the win, Hill-Murray improves to 7-2 overall, and will play the winner of Simley/Chisago Lakes in the Section 3AAAA title game on November 3.

St. Paul Johnson’s season ends with a 6-4 overall record. Six wins is the most wins in a season for the Governors since 2018.