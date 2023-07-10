Edina’s Hilary Lunke reflects on winning U.S. Open 20 years ago

nbsp;

On July 7, 2003, former Edina high school standout golfer Hilary Lunke defeated Kelly Robbins and Angela Stanford in an 18-hole playoff to win the U.S. Women’s Open at Pumpkin Ridge in Oregon for her first and only LPGA win.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Lunke on the 20-year anniversary of her monumental win.

Lunke was the first player to win the U.S. Open after advancing through local and sectional qualifying. Her next best finish in a Major was 37th-place, and she never finished in the top-10 of any other event. In other words, her win is a story that could be turned into a movie.

Lunke, 44, resides in the Twin Cities with her husband and three daughters. She teaches a bible study class and is busy with her family, not leaving much time to play. She noted she’s only played a very little bit this summer.