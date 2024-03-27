Video: Gophers top Pacific 77-62 in WNIT home opener

The Gophers women’s basketball team (17-15) defeated Pacific University (19-15) 77-62 Tuesday night at Williams Arena in the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Minnesota’s offense featured four double-digit scorers, including a team-high 14 points from Sophie Hart who was returning from a hip injury. Also returning from injury was guard Maura Braun, who scored 12 points in her first action in over two months. Braun was out after undergoing foot surgery.

Pacific was led by forward Cecilia Holmberg who had 14 points and 4 rebounds.

With the victory, the Gophers advance to the round of 16 of the WNIT to face off against the North Dakota State Bison on Friday at 7 p.m. at Williams Arena. Minnesota defeated NDSU 75-53 earlier this season.