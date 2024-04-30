High School Baseball: Prior Lake topples Apple Valley 11-1 in six innings

The Prior Lake Lakers (7-2) defeated the Apple Valley Eagles (4-7) 11-1 in six innings Monday night at Memorial Park in Prior Lake.

Prior Lake’s Mason Golberg dominated on the mound, giving up just one hit on the night. Center fielder Hayden Anthony was the one who got the Lakers on the board first with a dinger to left field.

***Click the video box above for extended highlights from the first four innings of the game***

Both teams are back in action on Wednesday, with Prior Lake looking to extend their two-game winning streak against Eagan, and Apple Valley will travel to take on Rosemount.