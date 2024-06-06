High school baseball – Forest Lake wins section with 2-0 win over Anoka

A wild ending resulted in Forest Lake punching a ticket to the state baseball tournament with a 2-0 win over Anoka Thursday afternoon.

Forest Lake scored the first run of the game during their first trip to the plate. An RBI double from Logan Mueller put the Rangers up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

Forest Lake made it a 2-0 game in the bottom of the fourth with a sac-fly.

This game ended in dramatic fashion. Top of the seventh inning, Forest Lake lead 2-0, but Anoka put together a threat. With runners on first and third, a sac-fly down the left field line resulted in both runners tagging up.

Anoka thought they made it a 2-1 game, with a runner on second with two outs, but Forest Lake appealed the runner leaving early from first base and won the appeal, taking away the run, and ending the game.

With the win, Forest Lake advances to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.

