High School Baseball: Farmington dominates Lakeville South

It was a battle of wildcats as the Farmington Tigers took on the Lakeville South Cougars at Lakeville South High School on Wednesday afternoon. KSTP Sports was there to watch Farmington move to 10-0 with a 7-0.

A home run from senior third baseman Kellin Rasmussen in the first inning gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead. They were off to the races from that point forward.

Lakeville South is now 3-8.

Farmington’s next opponent is Eastview, weather permitting, on Thursday. Lakeville South next plays Eagan on Thursday, as well.