High expectations remain for Gophers volleyball team

The Gophers volleyball team will have a new look in 2023 but high expectations remain. The program’s goals are to compete for a Big Ten title and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Hugh McCutcheon stepped down as head coach following last season after leading Minnesota to three Final Four appearances in ten seasons. The Gopher hired Keegan Cook away from Washington where he led them to a Final Four berth in 2020.

One of the key additions to the team is defensive specialist Kylie Murr who transferred from Ohio State.

The Gophers finished 22-9 last season. They play their first game on Friday, August 25 against TCU at the Maturi Sports Pavilion.

